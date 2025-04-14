MOS MOSH debuts first flagship store in the Netherlands with Berenstraat opening

In the vibrant heart of Amsterdam’s Nine Streets, Danish brand Mos Mosh marked an important milestone with the opening of its very first own-brand store in the Netherlands. Situated within the historic Berenstraat, the new store reflects the brand's ethos and DNA of authenticity, timelessness and meticulous craftsmanship.

Guests attending the opening event were welcomed into a cosy yet light and open boutique space that features Mos Mosh’s signature retail elements, such as exposed brick walls from the building’s original structure—an architectural detail consistently featured in their stores worldwide. The atmosphere was celebratory, with macaroons and sparkling wine, as well as a coffee station outside attracting passers-by. Influencer activations throughout the day showcased key collection pieces, notably co-ord sets with intricate 3D floral detailing and the signature Denim Deluxe program. Mos Mosh invited both macro and micro influencers like Roos Anne van Dorsten (@moderosaofficial), Chrissie Geenen (@chrissiegeenen) en Alexandra Fedorova (@fedrafedra).

From sales to strategy: A CEO’s perspective

At the opening, FashionUnited had a chance to speak with David Skjødt, CEO and co-owner of Mos Mosh. Skjødt expressed pride and excitement about entering the Dutch retail landscape. "We are incredibly proud to open our store in Amsterdam. This beautiful location and iconic building are a perfect physical representation of Mos Mosh’s DNA," Skjødt remarked. Reflecting on his journey, Skjødt detailed his twelve-year tenure with Mos Mosh, beginning as sales director and advancing to CEO about four years ago, as founder Kim Hyldahl chose to refocus on creative leadership.

The Mos Mosh formula: timeless quality and trusted partnerships

The store layout and first impressions reflect the Mos Mosh DNA: "Denim is our core," says Skjødt, “But we’re increasingly focused on outfitting—offering the whole look.” More than a strategy, retail expansion is a natural evolution for a brand that has built strong roots, with retail stores in big cities like Hamburg and Copenhagen, and over 2,500 wholesale partners across the world.

Skjødt also highlighted Mos Mosh’s commitment to timeless quality rather than transient trends. “We’re not chasing fast fashion. We’re building long-term relationships with our suppliers—some for over a decade. That stability allows us to fine-tune our collections and focus on quality across categories,” Skjødt says. "Our collections aren’t about reinventing each season drastically but rather about gradual evolutions."

He emphasizes the brand’s close-knit relationships with suppliers, many of whom are located within Europe—primarily Portugal, Bulgaria, and Turkey. "Our long-term partnerships are symbiotic, built on mutual understanding and reliability." The quality of Mos Mosh items, as well as the non-adherence to fleeting trends, adds to the sustainability and timelessness of the pieces: clothing that stays with wearers for many seasons, rather than becoming a part of the fast-paced fashion cycle.

Connecting with the consumer

An important part of physical retail is engaging with customers at face level, Skjødt emphasises: "Physical retail will always remain vital, it provides irreplaceable direct interactions with customers. Boutique experiences and tailored events enhance customer connection and brand loyalty." Through event activations, Mos Mosh also hopes to attract a younger demographic, supported by a new head designer and innovative collections.

Mos Mosh’s Amsterdam store symbolizes not only a confident retail venture but also a deeper investment in brand storytelling, community building, and lasting customer relationships. As Skjødt concluded, "We are a passionate company, trying to do our best to make beautiful clothes, and doing it with our hearts."