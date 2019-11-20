Mulberry to open new store concept at Victoria Leeds

Mulberry is set to open a new concept store in Victoria Leeds on 27 November.

The 3,000-square-foot store, which will open at Victoria Quater, will offer the British luxury brand’s full product range in time for festive shopping and will feature a Leeds-exclusive edition of the Small Millie Tote in Tangerine Orange.

Created by Johnny Coca and interior designer Faye Toogood, the new concept draws inspiration from Britain’s art and natural landscapes and “encourages visitors to immerse themselves in the Mulberry world.”

Visitors will also be able to shop the new season of Light gifting range, which comprises small gifts from candles to teddy bears, with proceeds going to UK charity Beam, which helps support people who have experienced homelessness to start or further their careers through education and training. The brand will also set up a festive photo booth from 28 November to 2 December allowing shoppers to make custom Christmas cards.

An expanded range of client services will be available in-store including same-day delivery, Saturday delivery, in-store shopping appointments and a drop-off service for repairs.

The new store joins a line-up of other brands to join Victoria Leeds in 2019, including Peloton, Dowsing & Reynolds, as well as most recently British brand Temperley London . A smaller Mulberry store is also already open at Victoria Quater.

Ian Earnshaw, commercial director at Mulberry, said in a statement: “I am delighted that we are launching our new store concept in Victoria Quarter. Leeds has always been, and will continue to be, an extremely important market for the brand. We are very excited to offer all of our omnichannel and after-sales services in a seamless customer journey, while showcasing all product categories in the Mulberry universe.”