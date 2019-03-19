Mustang expands presence in C&A stores

Denim and lifestyle brand Mustang and fashion chain C&A are expanding their partnership: After successfully ending a test phase with best-selling Mustang basic products that started in October 2018 in around 60 premium zones of C&A, the companies announced in a joint press release on Thursday that another 340 C&A stores will open 680 Mustang zones by the end of the year.

"The test phase exceeded our expectations. We successfully reached and inspired customers who love brand jeans. We are very satisfied with this good start and the growing partnership between Mustang and C&A," commented Mustang CEO Andreas Baur in the press release.

For three months, Mustang introduced itself in 60 C&A premium stores in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Austria. According to both brands, customers responded “very positively” to this expansion of the brand offering. Both partners are now continuing to build on this success and will provide an additional 340 C&A stores with a total of 680 Mustang zones - both for women and men - by the end of the third quarter 2019. Each is almost 130 square feet in size and will offer eight of the most successful jeans models in different washings together with various logo t-shirts.

“With Mustang, we have successfully introduced a top brand in our stores in a short time. We are still convinced of this strategic direction. It will enable us to reach out to new target groups and further strengthen our position in the jeans market in the future,” said Mohamed Bouyaala, COO & Strategy and member of the extended European executive board C&A Europe.

The plan is to expand 190 C&A stores by a total of 380 zones with items from the regular Mustang collection by the end of March. 150 additional stores and 300 spaces will follow by the beginning of September, thus exposing Mustang to more countries and strengthen the denim brand's international positioning and expansion.

The existing Mustang sales zones in the 30 C&A stores of the test phase will be continued and serve as a test zone for evaluating the continuous expansion and optimisation of the product range even in the future.

Photo: Mustang website