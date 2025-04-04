My Jewellery opens 40th boutique: The role of physical retail in an omnichannel strategy

The Dutch jewelry and lifestyle brand My Jewellery is celebrating a significant milestone: the opening of its 40th boutique. The new store, located in Hasselt, Belgium, not only marks the brand's physical growth but also underscores its broader omnichannel strategy, further strengthening My Jewellery's market position.

“Our expansion strategy focuses on establishing a presence in the most attractive and inspiring shopping streets,” says Thom Timmer, Head of Business Development at My Jewellery. The choice of Hasselt fits perfectly within this framework: a popular shopping destination where consumers not only come to shop but also appreciate the atmosphere and hospitality.

Physical retail as a brand amplifier

Within My Jewellery's omnichannel approach, physical stores continue to play a fundamental role. The boutiques act as an extension of the brand, strengthening customer loyalty and engagement. “We see that our physical presence has a positive effect on our online sales as well as those of our wholesale partners,” Timmer notes. The synergy between channels allows consumers to interact with the brand at various touchpoints – from initial discovery in a boutique to repeat purchases online or through retail partners such as de Bijenkorf.

My Jewellery Brandstore Hasselt Credits: My Jewellery

Location strategy focused on experience and community

Locations are carefully selected, focusing on shopping streets that resonate with the target demographic's lifestyle. Not high streets with mass traffic, but character-filled streets with a high experiential value. “We look for places where our community feels at home and where we can truly add value.”

Further international expansion is planned for 2025, with a specific focus on Germany and France. Growth in these markets will form a solid foundation for further expansion within Europe. In addition to its own retail locations, My Jewellery is also focusing on strategic collaborations with premium wholesale partners and department stores – recently with Magasin du Nord (Denmark) and L&T (Germany).

Credits: My Jewellery

Relevance in the retail landscape

The company's own boutiques contribute to the visibility and positioning of My Jewellery as a strong lifestyle brand within the European retail landscape. “Because we are also active in retail ourselves, we understand the challenges of our partners and speak the same language. We provide hands-on support where needed, including Visual Merchandising and automatic replenishment of the assortment through VMI.”

The key to success? A consistent brand experience and a community-driven retail approach – both physical and digital. “The challenge lies in maintaining the right balance between our own retail, online growth, and collaboration with partners. But as long as we continue to focus on the community and the shopping experience, we see significant growth opportunities for ourselves and our partners.”