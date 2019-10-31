Mybudapester.com launches online shop in China

After opening its own office in Beijing in July, German online shoe retailer Mybudapester.com has launched its own online shop in China under mybudapester.com/cn and has strengthened its Chinese team accordingly. In addition, the retailer for designer and brand products is forging close cooperation with Asian investors.

"We put a lot of time and heart into our Chinese online shop. Before actually translating our offer, we took a close look at the buying behaviour of Asians, especially the Chinese people. For us, China is one of the most important target countries for our expansion strategy," said Matthias Nebus, co-founder of Mybudapester.com, in Wednesday’s press release.

According to the luxury e-tailer, Mybudapester.com is also the first online shop in the world to bear the costs for shipping, taxes and customs for its customers. "Together with our shipping partner DHL Express, we also offer almost all customers outside the EU a consistent and user-friendly shopping experience - across national borders," confirmed Tomasz Rotecki, CTO and co-founder of Mybudapester.com.

The online retailer is keen to get in on the Chinese market because forecasts are still better than good as the Asian consumers' desire to buy appears to be unchanged. The company points to a recent study by McKinsey&Company, predicting that almost every second luxury purchase in the future will be made by Chinese customers. “In particular, the young generation, born after 1980, is relying on suppliers of luxury products who meet their demands for novelty and exclusivity,” claims the study.

CEO and shareholder Andreas Schläwicke took over the German shoe company Budapester 25 years ago and expanded it into a multi brand store. Since July 2015, the company also operates the mybudapester.com online shop, which currently offers shoes, bags and accessories from more than 100 designer labels, among them Gucci, Balenciaga, Jimmy Choo, Chloé, Santoni, Crockett & Jones and Heinrich Dinkelacker. The company delivers worldwide and plans to double its turnover in 2019 to 20 million euros.