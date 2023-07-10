Neiman Marcus and Schiaparelli collaborate on West Coast boutique

Neiman Marcus has partnered with French luxury house Schiaparelli to establish the brand's first West Coast location in Neiman Marcus' Beverly Hills store. This expansion builds upon an exclusive U.S. partnership, which includes dedicated spaces at Neiman Marcus' Dallas flagship and Bergdorf Goodman in New York City. The addition of the Bergdorf Goodman boutique marked Schiaparelli's first outside its Place Vendôme atelier, highlighting the Group's appeal to the American luxury customer base.

In a statement Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO of Neiman Marcus Group, emphasised their history of connecting renowned designers with loyal customers and expressed pride in having the largest Schiaparelli footprint globally. Delphine Bellini, CEO of Schiaparelli, praised Neiman Marcus as an exceptional retail partner that understands their unique sense of exclusivity and creative expression.

The second-floor Schiaparelli boutique, designed by Creative Director Daniel Roseberry in collaboration with architect Daniel Romualdez, embraces the brand's aesthetic with surreal and whimsical details. It draws inspiration from the iconic Place Vendôme atelier and pays tribute to past collaborators. The boutique offers a wide selection of luxury fashion and accessories.

Daniel Roseberry said: "I am thrilled that Schiaparelli's ready-to-wear will now be available to more people who love the brand and want to be a part of what we are building here. Each piece is so special and designed with so much care here at the Place Vendôme in Paris - it is an honour to finally offer the entire collection to the West Coast."

In the future, a second client event will take place when Roseberry visits the market.

Lana Todorovich, Chief Merchandising Officer at Neiman Marcus, said Schiaparelli is a pinnacle of luxury and creativity, at the intersection of art and fashion. The longstanding partnership between Neiman Marcus and Schiaparelli, which dates back to 1940, continues under Roseberry's leadership, bringing imaginative designs to the American luxury customer, the company said.