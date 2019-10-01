New Balance signs at Icon Outlet at The O2

American footwear brand New Balance is set to open a 2,700-square-foot store at London’s Icon Outlet in October.

The store will be on the lower level of Icon Outlet, the 210,000-square-foot premium urban outlet developed by AEG and Crosstree Real Estate Partners. The store will stock New Balance’s full range of footwear for training, walking, hiking and working, as well as shirts, jackets, hoodies, sweatshirts, shorts, and sweatpants for both men and women.

Speaking on behalf of AEG and Crosstree, Marion Dillon, leasing director for Icon Outlet, said: “Activewear is a trend-led category that attracts high volumes of diverse consumers, so we are pleased to announce that New Balance is joining our line-up at Icon Outlet alongside top sportswear brands Nike, adidas and Asics. We are committed to delivering a premium offer of trusted and popular UK and global brands.

The announcement of New Balance’s signing follows a selection of new fashion openings for Icon Outlet including sportswear giants Nike and Adidas.