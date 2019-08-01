New brands announced to open on Carnaby Street

London's Carnaby Street is to see several new openings this autumn. The iconic retail destination in July debuted the new store by RRL, the denim and Americana off-shoot of the Ralph Lauren brand, and is set to welcome Timberland, Liars & Lovers and Raeburn.

Jewellery brand Liars & Lovers will open at 56b Carnaby Street in September. This is the brand's first store, having previously sold its collections via ASOS online. The 1,054 sq ft space will be their first bricks and mortar boutique and offer a variety of jewellery ranges, accessories and hair decor. The store will also have a dedicated in-store piercing studio.

Lifestyle brand Timberland, which is part of the VF Corp. Group, will open its new 4,488 sq ft flagship in November at 5-7 Carnaby Street. The brand aims to give a unique flagship experience to serve as a platform to engage the London community. The store will express Timberland’s brand purpose across all touchpoints, creating a purpose-driven and inclusive place that invites everyone to be part of its culture.

Christopher Raeburn pop-up

London Fashion Week Men's designer Christopher Raeburn will open a pop-up for his Raeburn brand at 3 Newburgh Street end of August. The store will house the brand’s seasonal collections, collaborations and special items from his circular fashion Remade range. The space will also be used as a creative studio to host a wide range of events and workshops.

Samantha Bain-Mollison, Head of Retail at Shaftesbury said in a statement: “It is exciting to see the growth in demand from international brands wanting to position their stores in Carnaby, the heart of the West End, further reinforcing the destination as a global fashion capital. We are delighted that both RRL and Liars & Lovers have chosen Carnaby to showcase their debut stores.”

Acclaimed London-themed souvenir shop We Built This City has reopened at 57 Carnaby Street with a striking new storefront designed by emerging Lithuanian-born artist Egle Zvirblyte.

The location of Carnaby in London's Soho is part of the beating heart that makes up the West End, where over 100 retail brands and 60 independent restaurants, cafes and bars can be found across 14 streets, including the infamous Carnaby Street.

The area is owned and managed by Shaftesbury, which also boasts Seven Dials and Chinatown in its portfolio, together with substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Photo credit: Carnaby Street © FashionUnited