New Dutch brand at Schiphol: My Jewellery opens in Lounge 1

Schiphol has further expanded its retail offering with the arrival of a new Dutch success story; the popular jewellery and lifestyle brand My Jewellery has opened its doors in Lounge 1. The boutique is fully furnished in the brand's recognisable style and offers a select range of jewellery, accessories, and gifts.

The arrival of My Jewellery is part of Schiphol's broader strategy to update its retail offering and better align it with the needs of the modern traveller. The focus is on experience, innovation and attracting well-known Dutch brands like My Jewellery.

“The arrival of My Jewellery aligns perfectly with our ambition to renew Schiphol's retail offering and make it more relevant for today's and tomorrow's travellers. We want to offer a range of shops at Schiphol that appeals to all ages and travellers. My Jewellery is a great example: accessible, stylish, and contemporary. Moreover, it's a strong Dutch brand that we're proud of and that brings new energy to Lounge 1.’’ Arthur Reijnhart, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Schiphol Group

Lounge 1 renovation

The opening of My Jewellery is part of the extensive renovation of Lounge 1. The area where travellers spend time after security checks for European flights is a key component of Schiphol's strategy to improve the passenger experience. The lounge was recently expanded from 19,000 to 24,000 square metres. A total of 23 new retail and food and beverage concepts are being introduced, enhancing quality, variety and the overall experience.

Recent renovations include the airport's largest store, Today Duty Free, a new Starbucks location covering a whopping 500 m² and the arrival of the restaurant chain Eataly, which is opening its very first location in the Netherlands. The addition of My Jewellery is fully aligned with this upgrade and brings a fresh, contemporary retailer to the heart of Lounge 1.

"Travel connects people, and that's precisely what we want to be a part of with My Jewellery. Our collections are always inspired by celebrating moments together. We're therefore very proud to open a store at Schiphol. This is an important step in our ambitious travel retail strategy and, of course, for our international visibility.’’ Sharon Hilgers, Founder & CEO My Jewellery