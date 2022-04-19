New study shows consumers taking digital habits in-store

U.S. consumers are four times more likely to use online ordering and curbside pickup in comparison to other regions, according to a new report. The data comes from the 2022 Global Digital Shopping Playbook, a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration, and is part of a six-nation study of more than 13,000 consumers and 3,100 businesses in six major regions including the U.K., U.S., Mexico, Australia, Brazil and United Arab Emirates.

5.5 million U.S. shoppers either “sometimes, often or always buy extra items when they pick up online orders in brick-and-mortar stores” compared to 25 percent of U.K. shoppers and 27 percent of Brazilian shoppers by comparison, giving merchants an opportunity for added revenue.

With U.S. shoppers using curbside in higher numbers than other markets, they are driving to their retail destinations. 47 percent of American of consumers who pick up orders in-store wind up purchasing more products by entering to make their pickup. Comparatively, 28 percent of consumers outside the U.S. buy additional products on trips to pick up e-commerce orders inside physical stores.

Australia and Mexico round out the top three regions that favour curbside pick-up.

U.K. and U.S. lag in mobile-assisted shopping

When it comes to mobile-assisted shopping the U.S. lags compared to other nations. 47 percent of Brazilian consumers use smartphones while shopping in stores, a number that rises to 59 percent in the United Arab Emirates. Only the U.K. comes in lower than the U.S. at 24 percent of consumers.

According to PYMNTS shoppers using smartphones in stores tend to be looking for savings or inspirations for things they want but didn’t necessarily go looking for to begin with.

This data suggests that retailers whose mobile apps, websites and physical stores are optimised for this blended buying journey can move more product than what’s being ordered ahead.

Specifically, 12 percent of U.S. consumers using smartphones while shopping in-store are seeking coupons and discounts for the items on their shopping lists, while 9 percent are comparing prices between merchants and 10 percent are checking out product information or reviews.

Mobile is key to cross-channel potential

Merchants clearly need to create seamless journeys from digital to store as consumer behavior is leaning into this form of shopping, says the report. To optimise revenues, stores must elevate experience.

Retailers that are bringing mobile experience inside the store enjoy an even wider advantage, with research finding that allowing shoppers “to use a mix of mobile and brick-and-mortar shopping channels earn an average Index score of 139.”