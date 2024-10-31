Next stakes claim in premium fashion market with Seasons launch

British retail giant Next is making an ambitious move into the premium fashion segment with the launch of Seasons, a new multi-brand e-commerce platform. The venture marks a significant strategic shift for the high street retailer, as it seeks to capture market share in the wake of recent industry consolidation.

The platform will debut with a curated selection of contemporary fashion brands including A.P.C., Ganni, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch, operating on a wholesale model. This initiative follows Next's successful integration of Reiss, acquired last September when the company purchased Warburg Pincus' stake in the premium fashion retailer.

The timing is notable, coming amid significant changes in the UK's luxury e-commerce landscape. The recent collapse of Matches Fashion and MyTheresa's acquisition of Net-a-Porter have created what industry analysts describe as an 'underserved' premium fashion market in Britain.

"The exceptionally strong demand for our existing premium brands, particularly Reiss, has demonstrated significant customer appetite for luxury products," Next stated, signalling broader ambitions in the premium segment. Sources indicate the company is in discussions with luxury conglomerates including Kering and Richemont, though agreements to stock high-end luxury brands remain unconfirmed.

Next's approach appears measured, with plans to establish brand relationships and create an environment and site conducive to premium retail partnerships - a strategy that contrasts sharply with Frasers Group's rapid dismantling of the Matches platform. The company plans to focus initially on the UK market before expanding internationally in 2026.