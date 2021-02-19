Nigerian menswear brand David Wej is to open a standalone store in central London. The company, which specialises in bespoke tailoring, will open a 1,360 sq ft boutique on Great Portland Street, just north of Soho.

The company said its expansion to London was natural choice, despite non-essential retailers remaining closed during lockdown.

Adedayo Eweje, founder and creative director of David Wej, told the Evening Standard: “Making this decision was a natural evolution for us. Covid-19 will soon be a thing of the past and we wanted to be able to better serve our UK and European customers. Post pandemic the fashion landscape will most definitely change and we will be well positioned to respond to the changing appetite that our customers demand.”

“We are a proudly Nigerian brand and our headquarters remain in Lagos. I want to pave the way for other African designers especially during this critical time where diversity in fashion is such a huge conversation. This move is not just about us expanding as a brand but about putting Nigeria on the global fashion map.”