Nike in transformation to foster wellness

Nike is undergoing a transformative shift with the launch of Nike Well Collective, focusing on holistic fitness and well-being. The initiative focuses on movement, mindfulness, and overall wellness for individuals. In a statement Nike said its Well Collection encompasses five pillars: movement, mindfulness, nutrition, rest, and connection.

The brand's ecosystem includes stores, social media platforms, and apps like Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club. Nike Well Collective aims to foster a sense of community and connection while encouraging a deeper connection to nature and oneself.

Nike said it leverages insights from the Nike Sport Research Lab and is expanding its worldwide network of trainers, coaches, and experts to enhance its commitment to holistic fitness. Nike Live stores will be transformed into Nike Well Collective stores, offering curated product assortments to support women's sport and lifestyle journeys.

On June 13, the @niketraining Instagram handle will change to @nikewellcollective, reflecting Nike's renewed focus on holistic fitness. This shift represents a commitment to providing authentic and relatable content that aligns with the brand's holistic wellness goals.

The goal of Nike Well Collective is to become a trusted support network for individuals seeking personal wellness goals. By combining services, physical experiences, and digital platforms, Nike said it aims to empower individuals in their pursuit of well-being.