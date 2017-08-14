Nike launch new Sneakrs app

Nike have launched yet another mobile app, this time focussing solely on their trainers.

Sneakrs, an extension to Nike’s desktop site, offers users insight into Nike’s latest sneaker drops as well as the production process behind some of the most sought after designs.

Users will be the first to know about flash drops of sneakers such as the Air Jordan 1 Royal, Air Jordan XI Space Jam, Flyknit and Air Max 97 - available for lucky users to buy in the app from August 18.

Sneakrs is available to iOS and Android users in 19 countries and 14 languages including UK, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, France.

Photo courtesy of Nike