NN.07 to open a flagship store in London

Copenhagen-based menswear brand NN.07 will open a new flagship store in London this summer as it looks to strengthen its European presence.

The move is part of NN.07’s continued international expansion plans and follows its announcement in May to open its first store in New York later this summer at 276 Lafayette Street, SoHo.

The London store will open in late summer at 7 Earlham Street in Covent Garden.

Anders Rahr, chief executive of NN.07, said in a statement: "The interest and buzz around our brand in the UK is remarkable, and we’re thrilled to bring the full NN.07 experience to the heart of London.

“Opening a flagship store in London is a step in our vision to establish NN.07 in iconic cities globally, where the growing interest in our brand has created an opportunity for us to carefully select locations and partners that resonate with our vision and values.”

NN.07 all started with a pair of chinos, the Simon 1000, in 2007, and last year the brand garnered mainstream attention as its Gael jacket was worn by Jeremy Allen White in the TV Show, 'The Bear'. The brand has also collaborated with American heritage brands such as Timex and Sebago.

Currently, NN.07 is available from more than 600 premium retailers worldwide, including Mr. Porter, End Clothing, Harrods, Harvey Nichols, and Liberty in the UK.