No Bad Days Club growth – over 200 stores across Europe

The Berlin-based brand No Bad Days Club is continuing its growth trajectory: the company now counts more than 200 partner stores throughout Europe – from department stores and concept stores to boutiques and gift shops. With a clear brand positioning, high-quality products made in Portugal, and strong retailer support, NBDC has established itself in recent years as a key player in the premium segment for fashionable socks.

A particular highlight is the brand’s recent launch at Breuninger Stuttgart: since November 2025, the renowned department store has been showcasing the large POS display in its “Young Fashion & Accessories” section. Featured are the various sock collections, including the popular statement tennis socks as well as the new Après Ski collection with matching gift sets. For the brand, this marks an important milestone – Breuninger stands for a curated assortment, premium quality, and a trend-conscious clientele.

The brand’s popularity among retailers is also reflected in its repeat purchase rate of nearly 70 percent. Many partnerships are designed for the long term. One example: our first major B2B customer has placed more than 170 orders since the beginning of the collaboration in April 2023 and in the meantime, a very friendly relationship has grown from the business partnership.

To further strengthen ties with brick-and-mortar retail, No Bad Days Club is also cooperating with the Sunshine Agency in Cologne. In their showroom, the collections are presented regularly, giving potential retail partners a direct impression of the quality, feel, and variety of the assortment.

In terms of content, the brand remains true to its core: socks with attitude, designed around themes of positivity, work-life balance, and the small everyday moments that are meant to spark joy. Around 80 percent of production takes place in Portugal using organic cotton - a quality promise that clearly sets the brand apart from the mass market.

Outlook: No Bad Days Club plans to further expand its retailer network across Europe. In addition to strengthening its presence in established core markets, the brand is focusing particularly on expanding into new EU regions. Since November 2025, we have also been represented in the Baltics for the first time through Watch Wear – a retailer that carries brands such as VEJA, RAINS, Kapten & Son, and Happy Socks. This collaboration marks another important step in anchoring the brand within new European lifestyle and fashion communities. With strong POS concepts, high customer satisfaction, and a distinct brand profile, NBDC sees itself well positioned for the next phase of expansion.