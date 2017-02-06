Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus to stop selling Ivanka Trump products

America's leading department stores are dropping the Ivanka Trump brand and will discontinue selling its fashion lines. On Thursday Seattle-baed Nordstrom group announced it would stop selling Trump's fashion collection and footwear lines after the company cited poor sales. On Friday luxury store group Neiman Marcus followed suit, announcing it too would no longer stock the Ivanka Trump brand.

Whether the stores bowed to the increasing pressure to boycott the brand by anti-Trump activist group ‘Grab Your Wallet' is unknown. In a statement Nordstrom said that Ivanka Trump products were being dropped because of poor sales.

"We've got thousands of brands –- more than 2,000 offered on the site alone," said a spokesperson for the Nordstrom, which has nearly 350 stores under various banners across North America. "Reviewing their merit and making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business. Each year we cut about 10 percent and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season."

And a spokesperson for Neiman Marcus, which operates 42 stores, said in a statement, "Neiman Marcus has a very small Ivanka Trump precious jewelry business which is comprised 100 percent of consigned merchandise (merchandise owned by the vendor). Based on productivity we continuously assess whether our brands are carried in stores, on our website, or both."

The Grab Your Wallet campaigns asks consumers to avoid purchasing anything with the Trump name on it in response to new President Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric and horrific comments about women.

Photo credit: Ivanka Trump, source: Ivanka Trump website