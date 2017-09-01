Officine Générale to open in London’s Soho

Parisian brand, Officine Générale has announced that they will be the next brand to launch a store in London’s Soho amid continuous area transformation.

The primarily menswear brand added a womenswear offering in March, and will now launch their first standalone London store as a pop-up on Soho’s Beak Street, opening from September 20.

Set to cover 730 square feet, the store will be in the Grade II listed building at 79 Beak Street, positioned alongside brands including Paul Smith, Rag & Bone and Le Labo. The retail space was previously occupied by John Wilkes Gun Makers from 1925 until 2003, and later Riflemaker, contemporary art gallery.

Once the busy Christmas retail period is over in January, the Officine Générale pop-up store will be renovated, and reopened in the first quarter of the year, with further details yet to be revealed.

“[Beak Street] is the ideal location for Officine Générale, due to its high foot traffic and proximity to a number of compatible retailers,” said Tom McHugh, director at Thor Retail Advisors, the advisory firm responsible for the brand’s new lease.

The brand will join other cult stores such as Supreme, Palace, Carhartt and Patta in the budding Soho area, along with new store launches from Fiorucci and Champion.

Officine Générale is currently stocked in 120 places worldwide, and in England, retailers such as Selfridges, Harrods, Liberty and End Clothing carry their collections.

Photo courtesy of Thor Retail Advisors