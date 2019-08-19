Fashionunited
 
Oliver Bonas to open store at Liverpool One
Oliver Bonas to open store at Liverpool One

Huw Hughes
Independent lifestyle and fashion brand Oliver Bonas is to open its first Liverpool store this autumn at Liverpool One, as new figures highlight the destination’s strong year-to-date performance.

Designed by an in-house team, the 2,956-square-foot store will offer the brand’s ethically-conscious range of homeware, fashion collections and gifts, and will be joining the recently upsized Pull & Bear on upper South John Street, adjacent to John Lewis.

Oliver Bonas currently has 70 stores across the UK.

Liverpool One has seen a 4.6 percent increase in spend per visitor in 2019, according to Grosvenor Europe, with sales up 3 percent compared to the overall UK average of 0.7 percent for 2019. Twenty-five brands have signed, opened or renewed their leases at the shopping destination since the beginning of the year.

Commenting on the new store in a statement, an Oliver Bonas spokesperson said: “It has been our long-held goal to expand our retail footprint to Liverpool, where we believe our curated collections and eclectic designs will prove a hit. Liverpool One has a great reputation and a unique appeal with consumers from across the region. We will also be in great company amongst a host of other leading brands, making Liverpool One the ideal location to launch in the area.”

