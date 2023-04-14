Omega Sports to shutter operations after 45 years

Omega Sports announced it will cease operations, closing its retail doors and winding down its e-commerce.

The company said it made the decision following guidance from its financial and legal advisors. In a statement Omega Sports said: “the challenges presented by COVID-19 and the subsequent supply chain shortages, wage and cost inflation, and economic uncertainties have taken their toll on our business. The company intends an orderly wind-down of operations from now through early summer.”

“We are grateful for our incredible team of dedicated employees who have unselfishly and professionally served our customers and communities for over four decades. We are equally thankful for our longtime customers who have been loyal, supportive, and faithful to Omega Sports.”

The closure of the Greensboro-based company highlights the tough retail landscape, especially for smaller local businesses who must compete against digital giants like Amazon. Analysts at investment bank UBS are forecasting that some 50,000 U.S. stores are likely to close by the end of 2027, said Forces, due to expected cutbacks in consumer spending, tighter credit and the continued shift to e-commerce.

Omega Sports said more information is to come regarding rewards and gift card customers, and questions regarding online and special orders.