The inauguration of the Onitsuka Tiger boutique, July 3, at 25 avenue des Champs-Élysées (Paris 8e), signals the strong performance of this sportswear footwear brand, owned by Asics CS Corporation (Asics).

Asics, a Japanese group specialising in sporting goods and operating its own eponymous label, recently announced record sales for the first quarter of 2025, partly due to Onitsuka Tiger. This brand recorded the strongest sales growth, at 57.2 percent, accelerated by the arrival of tourists in Japan. Its Performance Running category saw an 11.5 percent increase in sales, to 98 billion yen. Sales of apparel and equipment increased by 10.9 percent, to 10.3 billion yen.

Onitsuka tiger’s winning strategy involves a boutique on the Champs-Élysées

According to a Vogue Business article from May 2025, “the brand has opened 28 points of sale in the past 18 months as part of an international expansion strategy”. This is the brand’s second boutique in Paris, after Les Halles.

The interior design is a fusion of raw materials (concrete, yellow tinted glass), modern geometry and the iconic "Yellow" concept from the film Kill Bill, for those familiar with it. It is designed by the Italian architectural firm Studio Dini Cataldi.

The commercial offering includes: footwear collections (mostly trainers); the high-end Japanese denim line Denivita; heritage apparel and accessories from the Nippon Made collection, including the famous Mexico 66 shoe, an iconic model dating back to the 1968 Mexico Olympic Games. This item is sold exclusively on the Champs-Élysées.

To complete this new Parisian retail experience, the brand is opening its Onitsuka Tiger Café. Located on the ground floor, it brings together “Japanese-inspired drinks and Parisian-inspired artisanal snacks”.

“As a cultural brand connecting Japan to the world, our goal is to create a boutique and an environment that honours the essence of the Champs-Élysées and coexists with the rich culture of the city,” says Ryoji Shoda, director of Onitsuka Tiger.