Online shoppers prefer next day delivery over other options

Online shoppers in the UK prefer next day delivery over other delivery and returns options, a new report has found.

According to ecommerce agency Ampersand, over half of British consumers would opt for next day delivery if it was an option at check out, yet 18 percent of retailers fail to offer the service.

A survey conducted by YouGov substantiates the findings, as it reported 52 per cent of consumers would favour next-day delivery over any other option, and if it were offered at a price they were willing to pay.

According to the Retail Gazette this is the second time Ampersand has conducted this research, after looking at the delivery offerings of 185 of the top UK multichannel retailers in April 2017.

The first study, from May 2014, revealed similar results and reaffirmed the need for more work retailers needed to do.

Comparing the 2014 and 2017 surveys, consumers still prefer next-day delivery over other methods including click-and-collect and same-day delivery.

The percentage of people who preferred same day delivery, if it was at a price they were willing to pay, nearly halved since 2014 – from 21 per cent to 12 per cent, while preference for next day delivery has increased from 46 per cent to 52 per cent between the two surveys.

Out of the retailers that do offer next-day delivery, more than 40 per cent offer it at a price which 89 per cent of consumers would be unwilling to pay, which was over 5 pounds.

Only six retailers surveyed offer next-day delivery for free, which includes Jimmy Choo, Sunglass Hut, Apple and COS.

Harrods and Diesel’s next-day delivery services are the most expensive, ranging from 12 to 20 pounds according to the research.

Meanwhile, 65 per cent of retailers in the UK offer click-and-collect, but only 18 per cent of consumers consider it their preferred method of receiving their goods from online shopping.

Photo credit: Net-a-Porter delivery van, article source: The Retail Gazette