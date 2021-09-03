Oroton opens pop-up at Selfridges

Australian womenswear brand Oroton has opened a pop-up space at London’s Selfridges featuring its spring/summer 2021 collection.

Located on the designer studio floor of Selfridges, the Oroton pop-up showcases the brand’s ‘The Optimisit’ collection featuring architectural suiting, alongside belted robes, smocks and voluminous sundresses in a palette of painterly brights and neutrals.

“I am so thrilled to be launching Oroton at Selfridges,” said Oroton creative director, Sophie Holt, in a statement. “More than ever, it’s about seeking out moments of escapism and looking to the future, and I’m particularly excited to be launching this collection with its feeling of confidence and light.”

The collection channels Holt’s idea of finding joy in small pleasures with her minimalist aesthetic and clean-lined shapes, highlighted by textural details. Plaited straps on day bags are shown alongside lunar-style padding on oversized bags, while lacework doilies accent dresses and strong suiting edged with rickrack trim. Leathers also features alongside printed silk and linen, and sculptural daywear is softened with vibrant garden florals.

Holt adds: “There is a sense of energy throughout the range. We were thinking about spending an afternoon outside in the garden, a taste of slow days ahead, of recharging and how it felt and, as always, colour was our starting point.”