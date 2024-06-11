“Our new loyalty strategy will fuel JACK & JONES' expansion across markets”

Voyado, the Swedish retail technology platform, has announced its new global partnership with BESTSELLER to drive increased customer loyalty and deliver hyper-personalised experiences across the retail group.

BESTSELLER operates over twenty brands, such as Vero Moda, Only, and fast-growing JACK & JONES. The diverse range of brands under the group's umbrella requires a sophisticated technical infrastructure that can quickly adapt to and execute different strategies across the board.

Anja Bonnet Steensen, who leads the growth team at JACK & JONES, commented on the new partnership, “The loyalty programme is a key component of JACK & JONES' strategy to integrate advanced technological solutions that enhance every touchpoint of the customer journey.”

JACK & JONES was historically known for its strong wholesale operations. However, over the last decade, the company has effectively diversified its business model. It recently celebrated the milestone of opening its 1000th store and has also noted a significant increase in online sales, which has created a higher demand for another type of communication with the end consumer.

Increasing the number of profitable, recurring customers

At JACK & JONES, recurring customers contribute significantly to the overall sales numbers, online and in-store. Working with Voyado allows JACK & JONES to move away from traditional segment-based approaches, capturing consumer demand in real-time and offering tailored recommendations, personalised communication, and exclusive benefits that enhance customer satisfaction and encourage long-term loyalty.

According to Anja, the shift in mindset towards enhancing customer loyalty has been on the agenda for many years. She noted, “Understanding and anticipating the needs of our customers is at the heart of our business strategy. Finding an agile way of working is important since the industry and macro factors are changing so rapidly. Now, we are less reliant on other departments and can act quickly, which is a significant advantage.”

Anja emphasizes the strategy of establishing a strong foundation of consumer-triggered automations to achieve their ambitious goals. "There is no doubt that the main thing you can say in the world of email marketing is this: perhaps we spend 80% of our time today on 20% of the revenue. Our email marketing strategy focuses on triggered emails as they generate a larger share of our revenue. We have designed various email flows that cover our main commercial key performance indicators. This approach has proven successful in increasing our revenue and engagement rates – and makes time to work with ambitious campaigns".

The importance of first-party data in a cookie-less world

In the face of digital developments impacting cookie lists and consent modes, owning and managing first-party data becomes crucial for retailers like JACK & JONES. With more than one million subscribers, JACK & JONES can leverage their data in various marketing campaigns, focusing on driving traffic and allocating most of their marketing budget to these campaigns.

Omnichannel experience

Many multi-channel businesses are concerned about online shopping taking away from their brick-and-mortar stores, and internal silos make retailers miss out on the omnichannel advantage. For JACK & JONES, the updated omnichannel strategy centers around the consumer rather than the channel they shop in. "I am really excited about this because it presents a significant opportunity to connect online and offline and drive traffic to the stores. By having the data in order, we can provide a 360-degree view of the customers in-store, making it easy for all employees to see the benefits of the new technology for themselves and for the end consumers."

