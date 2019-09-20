Pandora unveils new store concept in Birmingham

Jewellery brand Pandora has unveiled the first of its new store concepts in Birmingham with a retail design that aims to encourage “discovery and collecting”.

Following a complete refurbishment, the Birmingham Bullring store has changed everything from colour choices to the lighting, and interior design with the aim of creating a “welcoming and interactive environment,” added Pandora in a press statement.

Pandora Pink is the main colour shade, and the Pandora monogram, a key visual element from the redesigned logo, serves as the identity-carrying centrepiece.

Highlights include a charm bar, where shoppers can mix and match bracelets and charms, and a treasure table showcasing new products and bestsellers. With the design’s aim to encourage customers to touch and feel the products to experience the craftsmanship of the hand-finished jewellery.

“Technology has changed how customers are shopping. With so many online choices, it is no longer enough for a brand just to sell high-quality products,” explained Mette Starup, vice president retail at Pandora. “Visiting a Pandora store should be an intuitive and playful experience. It should be about discovering the treasures within. We are making the store a destination you want to spend time at.”

Sustainability is also a focus of the new concept, with the lighting designed to reduce energy consumption by at least 20 percent compared to current Pandora stores.

Select elements of the new concept have already been tested at a pilot store in Leicester and Pandora added that it will continue to develop the concept into 2020, and the new store design would roll out to more than ten locations in 2019 in the UK, US, Italy and China.

In addition, more than 1,000 stores will have new window visuals, to bring them in line with the jewellery brand’s global relaunch announced in August that included a new company vision, “We give a voice to people’s loves – Passions, People and Places,” alongside an updated logo and monogram, as well as the new signature colour - pink.

The Danish jewellery brand’s website has also been given an update, featuring cleaner product imagery and improved navigation and check-out flow.

Other elements of the brand relaunch includes celebrity endorsements, such as the collection being fronted by Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, as well as new product collaborations with its Harry Potter and Frozen II collections launching later in the year.

Image: courtesy of Pandora