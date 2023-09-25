Paul&Shark launches flagship store in London's Regent Street

Fashion brand Paul&Shark have marked its debut in the UK with the grand opening of its flagship store at 233 Regent Street, a prime retail location in the heart of London.

The new space epitomises the essence of the brand, weaving together the timeless elements of tradition and spirit of innovation, while also preserving the balance between humanity and the natural world. At the core of Paul&Shark's philosophy lies a commitment to sustainability, a principle that resonates deeply in the design and construction of this flagship store. In a statement the brand said over 80 percent of the materials employed in the store's construction are recycled, showcasing the brand's dedication to responsible practices by utilising fabrics derived from production waste.

Spanning two floors with a total area of 240 square meters, the store boasts an aesthetic defined by ornate boiserie and strategically placed light boxes. The expansive front-facing windows offer a welcoming invitation to passersby, and the interior integrates digital elements throughout.

The ground floor features a lounge area anchored by an LED installation on the rear wall. On the first floor is a new customisation area, featuring an embroidery machine that allows customers to personalise their products.

The inauguration of the London flagship store is part of Paul&Shark's ambitious expansion strategy to reaching a global audience. In addition to this UK flagship, the brand is set to unveil multiple new stores across various international destinations. Among the imminent openings are five new stores in China, two in India, as well as new stores planned for Egypt, Iraq, and Ukraine.

Andrea Dini, CEO of Paul&Shark, said in a statement: “The opening of the Paul&Shark flagship store at Regent Street in London marks another important step for the brand, it’s an operation I strongly believe in, both from a commercial and image point of view.

For us London, and the whole of the UK, is a key market that we are investing in and we will keep investing in, both from a communication and commercial perspective.”