Pent up demand for brick & mortar retail reopening 12 April

As the UK prepares to ease retail restrictions, pent up demand from shoppers for brick and mortar stores was more than evident in March when shoppers to the high street and other retail destinations.

Footfall appeared to recover strongly in March according to Springboard, which cited an annual decline of -28.1 percent, up from from -61 percent in February 2021.

Springboard forecasted a significant uplift in footfall when non-essential retail opens on April 12th, anticipated to be around +48 percent in the first week compared to the week before followed by a further rise of +10 percent in the second week.

Footfall is likely to continue to rise over the following weeks following the reopening but probably at a slightly slower rate as shoppers look forward to dining out following the reopening of indoor hospitality on 17th May.