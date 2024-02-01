Phase Eight to open its largest store to date

Womenswear brand Phase Eight will open its largest store to date in Bristol’s Cribbs Causeway shopping centre on February 2.

The new store will span 2,798 square feet, 165 percent larger than its previous unit in the shopping centre, which has been open since 2008.

The upsized space will showcase Phase Eight’s new store concept, incorporating a dedicated VIP fitting room to be used for personal styling appointments, alongside its latest event and ready-to-wear collections in UK sizes 6 to 26.

The store will also feature the brand’s range of shoes and accessories, its petite line of clothing, limited-edition ranges such as bridal and our black-tie range Collection 8, and the newly launched Phase Eight Childrenswear line.

Caraline Money, group retail director at Phase Eight, said in a statement: “We are proud to be opening our largest store to date in Cribbs Causeway, a centre we have successfully traded in for the past 16 years.

“The new space will allow us to showcase our full range, including our limited-edition collections, which were not available in the previous store. The retail team are excited to welcome both returning and new customers to our stunning new store.”

The opening marks the latest stage of Phase Eight’s retail expansion strategy launched last year, which has seen the brand open 13 stores across the UK and Europe. The womenswear brand, known for its occasionwear, also added that it is planning further openings in “key locations,” such as Bluewater, Kingston, Edinburgh, Blanchardstown, and Hamburg in 2024.