Pinterest launches new shopping features

Pinterest has debut a new ‘Shopping List’ feature to make it easier for users to save the products they want to buy.

According to Pinterest, users are more than seven times more likely to purchase products they’ve saved to their boards, and the new ‘Shopping List’ feature saves all product pins automatically into one place, making it easier for them to come back and shop the items, when they’re ready to buy.

The saved shopping pins will showcase details, such as price, reviews and shipping, and organise them in an even grid to make it easier to compare products. In addition, users will also be notified when they can get a “good deal” on products they’ve saved with price drop notifications.

The ‘Shopping List’ feature will be available first in the US and UK, with plans to expand to Australia, Canada, France and Germany later this year.

Pinterest is also expanding its suite of merchant tools to help retailers of all sizes, with the launch of the Verified Merchant Program in the UK, Australia, Canada, France and Germany, as well as of shop tab on profile, and product tagging in Australia, Canada, France and Germany.

In the US, UK and Canada, there will be a two-week shopping spotlight, ‘The Goods by Pinterest’ that will give users access to limited edition products exclusively sold through Pinterest from emerging brands such as British brands Lucy and Yak and Charlotte Tilbury, alongside American brands Outdoor Voices and Olive and June, as well as Park and Fifth from Canada.

Dan Lurie, global head of shopping products at Pinterest, said in a statement: “People have always come to Pinterest to shop - they use Pinterest to discover new ideas and actively consider what to do or buy to bring those ideas to life.

“We want to help users to find products just right for them and feel confident that they’ve made a solid choice from reputable merchants with a seamless shopping experience. We’re excited that Pinterest users in more countries will now be able to go from inspiration to purchase anywhere on Pinterest, bringing us one step closer to our goal of making every Pin easy to shop.”