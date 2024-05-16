Pinterest launches shoppable print magazine with Real Simple

Social media platform Pinterest and Real Simple magazine have joined forces to create a shoppable issue named "Best & Brightest."

The collaboration features over 120 curated products, with QR codes embedded in each magazine segment that lead readers to corresponding Pinterest boards, where articles can be purchased. The issue launched on RealSimple.com and Pinterest's shoppable board on May 15, followed by its release in Real Simple’s June edition, available on newsstands from May 17.

Pinterest's chief content officer, Malik Ducard, iterated Pinterest's role as a trusted resource for inspiration and purchasing decisions. By integrating QR codes throughout the magazine, readers can seamlessly transition to curated Pinterest boards to explore and purchase featured products from various retailers.

"Since its launch more than 20 years ago, Real Simple has been a resource to help you knock out everything on your to-do list with ease, and now we are making it even easier with Pinterest. Consumers trust Real Simple tohelp cut through the clutter and find the best products in every category," said Lauren Iannotti, Real Simple Editor in Chief.

Pinterest's internal data from December 2023 reveals that over half of its users visit the platform with the intention to shop, drawn by its personalized and curated content. In line with this, the collaboration with Real Simple aims to seamlessly integrate the magazine's content with Pinterest's platform. The newly created Pinterest boards align with the magazine's sections, enabling readers to effortlessly transition from browsing to purchasing. Featuring visually captivating images akin to those in the magazine, these boards enhance the shopping experience by providing a cohesive and elevated journey.

Additionally, readers can engage with the boards by following them or pinning items for future reference, ensuring a seamless shopping experience that complements their reading.