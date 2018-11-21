‘Premium yet affordable’ multi-brand concept store to open on Duke Street

Major London landlord Grosvenor is opening a new ‘premium yet affordable’ multi-brand concept store on its London Estate at 55 Duke Street, in North Mayfair on the 22 November.

The concept store - just a stone’s throw from Oxford Street - will offer menswear and womenswear, as well as gifts and accessories by independent brands including Bailey Nelson, Roscomar, Sons of London, Winser London, and YOUPEOPLE.

Grosvenor said that the new leasing model they’ve set up aims to “support new fledging retail brands who are seeking physical presence and can afford small amounts of space, to open in the heart of the West End.”

Keith Bailey, Mayfair Director at Grosvenor said in a statement: “The launch of North Mayfair Emporium is one way Grosvenor is working to improve the environment for those visiting, operating and working in the West End.

“The concept store provides a turn-key solution with fixtures and furniture supplied and an all-inclusive lease which has made it a lot easier for these ambitious brands to take space in a prime location.

“We are investing to ensure the competitive advantage of the West End for generations to come, making our estate more open, accessible and enticing to all.”

The doors to the concept store will open on Thursday 22 November and will remain open until the end of December.

Read more: Grosvenor launches 'South Molton Triangle' consultation