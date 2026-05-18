Pretty Ballerinas strengthens its Asian presence with its fourth store in Japan

Madrid – The Mascaró Group continues to drive the growth and international consolidation of Pretty Ballerinas, its brand specialising in ballet flats, with the opening of a new store in Japan. This is one of the Spanish company's main markets in the entire Asian region, where it now operates a total of four points of sale.

Located on the third floor of the Quartz Shinsaibashi complex in Osaka, in the Minamisenba neighbourhood of the Chuo-ku district, Pretty Ballerinas' management highlights that the new store has opened in one of the most exclusive shopping areas in the city, and by extension, the entire country. The environment is comparable to the equally prestigious Ginza district in Tokyo, internationally recognised as a major luxury hub due to its concentration of premium and top-tier international brands. The footwear brand's management is favouring this type of location to continue expanding its commercial footprint. They argue it is a key feature of their strategies, aimed not only at amplifying their international presence but also at elevating their brand image and that of their footwear models.

Pretty Ballerinas store in the Chuo-ku district of Osaka, Japan. Credits: Pretty Ballerinas.

Inside, the new store offers a wide and curated selection of Pretty Ballerinas footwear designs. The brand's management continues to see significant growth potential for ballet flats in the Japanese market. The commercial footwear scene is still dominated by trainers and high-heeled shoes. In contrast, the Spanish brand highlights the style and comfort benefits of its designs, all presented from a point-of-sale conceived under its new 'Pretty Chocolate Box' store concept. This model is described as an “evolution of the brand's visual DNA”. It features spaces bathed in soft tones of off-white and dusty pink, aiming to create the idealised shoe wardrobe of “a contemporary princess”.

With this opening, Pretty Ballerinas reaffirms its “commitment to creating physical spaces capable of conveying emotion, inspiration, and brand universe”, in “a moment when online consumption dominates a large part of the sector”, stated the footwear brand's management in a note. In this context, “the brand wants” and focuses on “offering an immersive experience” through its growing retail network, “where the space, the presentation of the collections, and personalised attention are an essential part of the shopping experience”.

Fourth store in Japan; second in Osaka

Beyond the specifics of its points of sale, Pretty Ballerinas and its parent company, the Mascaró Group, frame this new store opening in Japan within the brand's strategic growth and internationalisation plan. They anticipate that this roadmap will include the development of new points of sale and the renovation of “key” brand spaces around the world. This follows the strategies the brand has already implemented in Spain, its home market, the Middle East, and now Japan. They describe this market as key for the brand's future international growth.

Pretty Ballerinas store in the Chuo-ku district of Osaka, Japan. Credits: Pretty Ballerinas.

In this specific commitment to the Japanese market, the Osaka store becomes the fourth physical location for Pretty Ballerinas in Japan. It is also the second to open outside the capital. In Tokyo, the Spanish footwear brand has stores in the exclusive Ginza and Aoyama areas. These are complemented by its two stores in Osaka, one in the Umeda shopping centre and now in the Minamisenba area. All these locations validate the footwear brand's strategic focus on premium and top-tier locations.

“We believe that opening stores in luxury areas is essential to increase brand awareness and connect with a customer who has a great sensitivity for fashion and design,” admits David Bell, commercial and expansion director of Mascaró and Pretty Ballerinas. He adds that as part of this strategy, “this opening represents an important step towards an even more ‘premium’ positioning” for Pretty Ballerinas.

In summary Pretty Ballerinas, the Mascaró Group's ballet flat brand, has opened its fourth store in Japan, located in the exclusive Quartz Shinsaibashi complex in Osaka, consolidating its presence in a key Asian market for the company.

The new store features the 'Pretty Chocolate Box' concept, a design that evokes the idealised wardrobe of a contemporary princess, seeking to offer an immersive shopping experience.

This opening is part of Pretty Ballerinas' growth and internationalisation strategy, which focuses on premium locations to increase brand awareness and connect with high-profile customers.