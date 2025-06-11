Primark announces first standalone home store in England

Fashion and homeware retailer Primark will open its first-ever standalone home store in England within the Trafford Palazzo shopping centre in Manchester this summer.

The new 11,900-square-foot store, set over two floors, will showcase Primark’s expanded affordable homeware and lifestyle range, including essentials such as cotton bedding and towels, soft furnishings, small furniture and ceramics.

The Primark Home store will also feature the retailer’s elevated Edit collection of homeware products, featuring tableware, towels and luxury home fragrances, as well as a dedicated travel shop, helping customers get holiday-ready all year round with a range of travel essentials.

Primark Home campaign Credits: Primark

The opening will become the retailer’s second Primark Home location, following the launch of the concept in Belfast earlier this year.

Paul Baldwin, trading director for home at Primark, said in a statement: “Our mission is simple: to make it easy for everyone to create a home they love, without breaking the bank. Customer reaction to our first Primark Home store in Belfast has been really positive, and we can’t wait to bring this exciting new concept to Great Britain later this summer.

“Homes have become more than just places to live, they’re an extension of our personalities, so whether it’s soft furnishings, statement tableware, or smart storage solutions you’re after, our range has something for every style and budget.”

Primark Home campaign Credits: Primark

Primark targets the interior sector with a dedicated home store in Manchester

Primark has been increasingly targeting the homeware market with its affordable trend-led collections. Earlier this year it launched a dedicated home range in collaboration with Pinterest UK inspired by the social media platform’s search data to offer ‘Cosy Cottage,’ ‘Minamaluxe’ and ‘Dainty Décor’ collections.

Primark x Pinterest homeware collaboration Credits: Primark

The Primark Home store at Trafford Palazzo will be located just moments away from Primark’s main store, featuring its full range of fashion alongside its recently opened Primark Café with Disney’s Stitch, which is available for a limited time only.

Mark Whittaker, managing director at Peel Retail and Leisure, added: “The opening of Primark Home at Trafford Palazzo, in the heart of TraffordCity, is an incredibly exciting moment for us.

“Not only because we are the first destination in Great Britain to do so, but the opening is going to be adding a leading concept to our already unique mixture of immersive shopping and leisure experiences. Primark Home will have something for everyone, and we look forward to the store opening in summer.”

Primark Home campaign Credits: Primark