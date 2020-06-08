Primark begins paying some landlords

Primark has begun paying rent to some landlords, but has forced them to sign gag orders because there are other landlords that still haven't seen rent payments. Since March, Primark has withheld million of dollars in rental payments due to landlords after it shut hundreds of stores across its network. Primark has said that for every month of closures they would 650 million pounds in sales.

Primark did not report how many landlords were being paid and how many weren't. Primark is in talks to get all of its landlords paid, and like many retailers they are seeking rent deals with their landlords to prevent lawsuits or force store closures.