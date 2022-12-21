Primark opens more stores in NYC

Value retailer Primark is opening two additional stores in New York, bringing its total portfolio to five stores. A new location in Brooklyn, City Point, marks Primark’s 16th US store, as part of an aggressive growth plan to reach 60 stores by 2026.

"New Yorkers have been experiencing 'Primania' more than ever this season and we are so excited to add the City Point community to our growing family here in the US," said Kevin Tulip, President, Primark US. "The customer reaction to our four other NY-metro stores has shown that there is an overwhelming desire for Primark's offering and price leadership and this location will allow us to bring that to an influential group of shoppers in Brooklyn and one subway stop away in Manhattan."

New York was recently named the most expensive city in the world and Primark is banking on success to be a budget-friendly shopping destination. In the past few weeks shoppers flocked to Primark's November and December openings on Long Island and in Queens, which saw large queues for its affordable collections.

Primark is on a expansion spree, with the Dublin-based retailer aiming to reach 530 stores by the end of 2026, including upcoming new markets of Romania and Slovakia.