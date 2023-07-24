Primark rolls out click-and-collect in London
Primark has expanded its click-and-collect trial to 32 more stores, allowing consumers in Greater London to buy online from the fashion retailer’s extensive range of kids’ and nursery products for the first time.
The click-and-collect trial, which launched in November 2022, started with 25 stores across the North West of England, South and West Yorkshire and North Wales, including Manchester, Liverpool, Blackburn, Carlisle, Sheffield and Wrexham.
Primark said at the time that the service was being introduced to satisfy what it called “unfulfilled demand,” while also driving footfall from both existing and new customers to deliver additional sales in-store.
The rollout to London will mean that stores, including Primark’s flagships on Oxford Street, as well as in Bluewater, Lakeside and Westfield White City and Stratford shopping centres, will offer click-and-collect on more than 1,500 products, as well as smaller high street locations like Tooting and Woolwich.
The launch comes ahead of the back-to-school season and will allow customers to shop online from an extensive range of kids’ products across clothing and nursery, such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and pyjamas, before collecting in their nominated store on their chosen day.
Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark, said in a statement: “It’s a really exciting moment for us as we take our Click + Collect trial to the next level and bring it to 32 of our stores in and around London. This means the service is now available in around a third of our UK stores, giving even more customers the added choice and convenience Click + Collect offers and complementing experience within our stores.
“The feedback we’ve had from customers in the stores already in the trial has been really encouraging so we’re looking forward to learning more as we expand the trial further.”
The rollout follows Primark announcing plans to lower the price on hundreds of its much-loved autumn/winter kidswear products to help family finances go further during the cost-of-living crisis.
The 32 Primark stores in London joining the click-and-collect trial are:
Bexleyheath, The Broadway, DA6 7HF
Bluewater, Upper Thames Walk, DA9 9SQ
Bromley, 162 High Street, BR1 1HE
Charlton, Brocklebank Retail Park, SE7 7SX
Croydon, 5 - 9 North End, High Street, CR9 1SX
Dartford, 58 - 60 High Street, DA1 1DE
Ealing, Ealing Broadway Centre, W5 5JY
East Ham, 51 High Street North, E6 1HZ
Hackney, 365 - 371 Mare Street, E8 1HY
Hammersmith, Kings Mall Shopping Centre, W6 0PZ
Harrow, St Ann’s Shopping Centre, HA1 1AT
Hounslow, 165 - 169 High Street, TW3 1QL
Ilford, 129-133 High Rd, IG1 1DE
Kilburn, 54 - 56 High Street, NW6 4HJ
Kingston, 76 Eden Street, KT1 1DJ
Lakeside Shopping Centre, RM20 2ZP
London Oxford Street East, 14-28 Oxford Street, W1D 1AU
London Oxford Street West, 499 - 517 Oxford Street, W1K 7DA
Lewisham, Lewisham High Street, SE13 6JL
Peckham, 51- 57 Rye Lane, SE15 5EY
Romford, 33 - 35 South Street, RM1 1NJ
Staines, Elmsleigh Shopping Centre, TW18 4QB
Stratford, Westfield Stratford City, E20 1EL
Sutton, St. Nicholas Shopping Centre, SM1 1AX
Tooting, 31 - 39 Mitcham Road, SW17 9PA
Uxbridge, 1 Chequers Mall, UB8 1LN
Wandsworth, 32-34 Southside, SW18 4TF
Watford, 109-111 High Street, WD17 2TA
Wembley, 508 High Road, HA9 7BS
White City, Westfield London Shopping Centre, W12 7GF
Wood Green, The Mall, High Road, N22 6YQ
Woolwich, 18 - 28 Hare Street, SE18 6LZ