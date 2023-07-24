Primark rolls out click-and-collect in London

Primark has expanded its click-and-collect trial to 32 more stores, allowing consumers in Greater London to buy online from the fashion retailer’s extensive range of kids’ and nursery products for the first time.

The click-and-collect trial, which launched in November 2022, started with 25 stores across the North West of England, South and West Yorkshire and North Wales, including Manchester, Liverpool, Blackburn, Carlisle, Sheffield and Wrexham.

Primark said at the time that the service was being introduced to satisfy what it called “unfulfilled demand,” while also driving footfall from both existing and new customers to deliver additional sales in-store.

The rollout to London will mean that stores, including Primark’s flagships on Oxford Street, as well as in Bluewater, Lakeside and Westfield White City and Stratford shopping centres, will offer click-and-collect on more than 1,500 products, as well as smaller high street locations like Tooting and Woolwich.

The launch comes ahead of the back-to-school season and will allow customers to shop online from an extensive range of kids’ products across clothing and nursery, such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and pyjamas, before collecting in their nominated store on their chosen day.

Primark kidswear available from click-and-collect trial Credits: Primark

Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark, said in a statement: “It’s a really exciting moment for us as we take our Click + Collect trial to the next level and bring it to 32 of our stores in and around London. This means the service is now available in around a third of our UK stores, giving even more customers the added choice and convenience Click + Collect offers and complementing experience within our stores.

“The feedback we’ve had from customers in the stores already in the trial has been really encouraging so we’re looking forward to learning more as we expand the trial further.”

The rollout follows Primark announcing plans to lower the price on hundreds of its much-loved autumn/winter kidswear products to help family finances go further during the cost-of-living crisis.

The 32 Primark stores in London joining the click-and-collect trial are:

Bexleyheath, The Broadway, DA6 7HF

Bluewater, Upper Thames Walk, DA9 9SQ

Bromley, 162 High Street, BR1 1HE

Charlton, Brocklebank Retail Park, SE7 7SX

Croydon, 5 - 9 North End, High Street, CR9 1SX

Dartford, 58 - 60 High Street, DA1 1DE

Ealing, Ealing Broadway Centre, W5 5JY

East Ham, 51 High Street North, E6 1HZ

Hackney, 365 - 371 Mare Street, E8 1HY

Hammersmith, Kings Mall Shopping Centre, W6 0PZ

Harrow, St Ann’s Shopping Centre, HA1 1AT

Hounslow, 165 - 169 High Street, TW3 1QL

Ilford, 129-133 High Rd, IG1 1DE

Kilburn, 54 - 56 High Street, NW6 4HJ

Kingston, 76 Eden Street, KT1 1DJ

Lakeside Shopping Centre, RM20 2ZP

London Oxford Street East, 14-28 Oxford Street, W1D 1AU

London Oxford Street West, 499 - 517 Oxford Street, W1K 7DA

Lewisham, Lewisham High Street, SE13 6JL

Peckham, 51- 57 Rye Lane, SE15 5EY

Romford, 33 - 35 South Street, RM1 1NJ

Staines, Elmsleigh Shopping Centre, TW18 4QB

Stratford, Westfield Stratford City, E20 1EL

Sutton, St. Nicholas Shopping Centre, SM1 1AX

Tooting, 31 - 39 Mitcham Road, SW17 9PA

Uxbridge, 1 Chequers Mall, UB8 1LN

Wandsworth, 32-34 Southside, SW18 4TF

Watford, 109-111 High Street, WD17 2TA

Wembley, 508 High Road, HA9 7BS

White City, Westfield London Shopping Centre, W12 7GF

Wood Green, The Mall, High Road, N22 6YQ

Woolwich, 18 - 28 Hare Street, SE18 6LZ