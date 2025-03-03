Printemps to open New York concept store at One Wall Street

French luxury department store Printemps is preparing to open its first US location later this month, marking a bold departure from the traditional retail model. Set within the historic One Wall Street building, the store — opening on 21 March — will blend high fashion with hospitality, positioning itself as a lifestyle destination rather than a conventional department store.

The New York outpost will offer far more than retail, incorporating a range of dining options, wellness services and curated experiences designed to encourage visitors to linger, according to Pambianco, an Italian news outlet.

The 50-storey Art Deco building, with interiors overseen by Paris-based architect Laura Gonzalez, will also house a spa, dedicated relaxation areas, and a gift section featuring accessible items such as candles and casualwear. Fashion, however, remains central, with collections from over 450 brands, including a number making their US debut.

In a significant departure from traditional luxury retail formats, Printemps New York will forgo shop-in-shop concessions in favour of a fully curated environment. While this means some major brands — including Louis Vuitton — will be absent, the store’s emphasis on discovery is designed to appeal to a younger, experience-driven clientele.

The opening, backed by Qatar’s Olympe Investments, represents an ambitious bet on the future of department stores at a time when the format is under pressure. By positioning itself as a cultural and lifestyle destination, Printemps aims to offer a blueprint for the sector’s reinvention.