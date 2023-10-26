Profuomo's ambitions in Belgium: an interview with CEO Harry van der Zee

Recently, FashionUnited spoke with Harry van der Zee, the CEO of the third-generation family business Profuomo, to discuss the brand's growth strategy in Belgium. During the conversation, topics such as the opening of their new flagship store in Antwerp, the challenges of the current fashion market, and their future vision on sustainability were addressed.

Brandstore Antwerp. Credits: Profuomo

Profuomo has opened a new store in Antwerp. How does this align with the brand's growth plan for Belgium?

Our strategy is anchored in an omnichannel approach. While we established standalone stores in the Netherlands years ago to uniquely showcase our brand, in Belgium our presence has primarily been through third-party retailers and our online platform. The Antwerp store is a strategic step to enhance our footprint in Belgium, allowing for deeper engagement with our Belgian customers.

Customer experience is essential for a physical store. How does Profuomo create a unique shopping experience?

Everything starts with the ambiance of our stores.Our minimalist design ethos crisply communicates our brand DNA, complementing our collection. Being a premium brand, we prioritize excellent customer service, aided by our adept store personnel and a captivating visual wall showcasing select key looks. The personalized and welcoming ambiance we craft is something our customers cherish.

What can customers expect in the Antwerp Brandstore?

We present a total concept, including clear product statements on shirts, knitwear and pants. Our main theme is "timeless comfort’’. In an age marked by evolving work environments and the fusion of work and leisure, our brand promotes a timeless yet versatile fashion approach. Additionally, our commitment to sustainability is woven into our brand's fabric. Customers can expect a wide range of collections that blends innovation with tradition, catering to modern sensibilities.

Brandstore Antwerp. Credits: Profuomo

How is sustainability integrated into Profuomo's philosophy?

To us, sustainability isn't an optional extra—it's fundamental. By 2030, we aim to source all our cotton, wool, and leather from 100% sustainably certified sources, with a target of reaching 80% by 2025. Our Compliance Officer ensures adherence to these benchmarks. This dedication underscores our societal commitment while fortifying our image as a premium brand.

Profuomo has partnered with L8 Fashion Agency in Belgium. What implications does this hold for Profuomo?

By partnering with L8, a renowned player in the Belgian market, we aim to strengthen our position in both the B2C and B2B sectors. Their showroom in Antwerp is conveniently located near our store, enabling us to mutually reinforce our brands. Furthermore, L8 Fashion caters to a customer base that aligns well with Profuomo's target audience. This collaboration paves the way for us to solidify our market standing.

What is Profuomo's long-term vision for Belgium?

Our ambition is to carve out a leading role in the premium men's fashion segment in Belgium. While there are milestones yet to be achieved, early indications from Antwerp are encouraging. We're contemplating the launch of additional flagship stores while simultaneously emphasizing our digital footprint. We're also keen on amplifying our standing in the wholesale segment. To this end, we've charted a collaborative roadmap with Kris van de Mierop and Linda Huls from L8, aiming for a more pronounced presence among premium retailers in the Belgian market.