Pronovias opens Boutique in Boston’s Copley Place

PRONOVIAS, the leading global luxury bridal brand, continues its U.S. expansion with the opening of their new boutique at Copley Place in Boston, MA. This is the brand’s fifth U.S. store.

As part of the bridal brand’s growth acceleration strategy in North America, Pronovias recently opened their new U.S. Flagship in New York as well as boutiques on “Miracle Mile” in Miami, Galleria Mall in Houston, The Domain in Austin, and King of Prussia Mall in Philadelphia, they are also set to open a store in Los Angeles in January 2020.

“The U.S. bridal market is $80 billion, 20 percent bigger than the whole European market; therefore, we have an immense opportunity for growth in the US,” said Amandine Ohayon, CEO of Pronovias. “The bridal business is unique in that 98.5 percent of brides still buy their wedding dresses via brick-and-mortar. However, there is a disconnect between customer expectations and what the bridal market offers – we have a unique opportunity to shake things up and drive change, and that starts with the new retail concept that we’re rolling out across the U.S.” Pronovias currently has global flagship stores in renowned fashion capitals including New York, Milan, Paris, London, Shanghai and Barcelona. The new Pronovias boutique in Copley Place boasts the brand’s new design direction and service concept to elevate the in-store guest experience. Using luxury materials such as oak floors, marble detailing and brass fixturing, the Pronovias boutique provides a welcoming and intimate environment for all guests.

Pronovias’ Boston location will offer a wide variety of luxury bridal gowns, including an expansive collection of Atelier Pronovias, its Haute Couture line, as well as bridal accessories and the brand’s new ‘Party Edit’ occasion wear collection featuring dresses, jumpsuits and separates.

NEW PRONOVIAS STORE EXPERIENCE

The 3,068 square-foot boutique boasts more than 2,152 square feet of selling space on one single floor and offers an unmatched luxury bridal shopping experience with an inviting open glass front. With a new design concept, the boutique focuses on creating an engaging, luxurious and feminine atmosphere. The store is adorned with oak floors, that are juxtaposed with taupe area rugs and modern, yet feminine couches and chairs.



Collections are displayed in a “living room” area for the bride and her guests to enjoy as they browse the bridal and occasion-wear collections. Veils, head pieces and accessories are on display which inspire guests to explore a total look. The store also employs six (6) fittings rooms of varying sizes to accommodate a bride-to-be and her mother, or larger groups.

Pronovias offers a wide variety of luxury gowns for every body-type, designed in the Barcelona-based Pronovias atelier. In addition to Pronovias, the offering includes styles from the brand's Haute Couture Atelier Pronovias collection as well as the glamorous Pronovias Privée line.

In the new boutique, Pronovias has veil and headpiece styles such as combs and headbands on display, allowing the bride, with the support of her personal stylist, to complete the most important look of her life. Additionally, brides can shop belts and shoes.

The brand’s ‘Party Edit’ line is a fashion-forward selection of glamorous occasion-wear styles for fashionable women of all ages. This trend-led collection includes a variety of different styles, from gowns and party dresses to jumpsuits, all in a variety of colors and fabrics, offering a modern and elegant look for special events.

Pronovias offers customers a personalized consultation with their team of professional Bridal Stylists and Expert Personal Fitters who accompany the bride through the selection and fitting process. Throughout this experience, brides have the opportunity to provide feedback on the service they receive, which is then incorporated into how consultants are compensated. For Atelier Pronovias customers, the brand offers an exclusive shopping experience where customers can fully customize their gown.