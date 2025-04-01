Puma to open first-ever European flagship in London

Sportswear brand Puma will open its first-ever European flagship store on Oxford Street in London, following the success of the brand’s second US flagship in Las Vegas, which opened last year.

The London flagship will open in autumn and be located close to luxury department store Selfridges and Bond Street tube station. It will span 24,000 square foot and offer an immersive, interactive experience that blends sports performance and technology with cutting-edge streetwear designs.

The opening is part of Puma’s brand elevation strategy as it looks to strengthen its presence globally while delivering a shopping experience that reflects the brand’s innovation, sports performance, and deep connection to global street culture.

In a statement, Puma added that the new store will be designed to offer “an unparalleled experience, blending sport, performance, and fashion,” where customers can immerse themselves in a range of unique experiences, including personalisation opportunities.

Arne Freundt, chief executive at Puma, said: “Our London flagship store is an important part of our brand elevation strategy. It brings the best of the Puma brand to life for our consumers and showcases our latest innovations and design newness as part of an immersive experience.

“We look forward to moving into our new home of the brand in one of the most vibrant global cities and to exciting our consumers.”

Lucynda Davies, managing director of the UK and Ireland at Puma, added: “We’re thrilled to announce our new flagship store in London, marking an exciting step forward for Puma in the UK.

“London is a key city for the brand, and this prestigious location on Oxford Street reflects our commitment to delivering a unique, consumer-led experience. While our Carnaby Street store has served us well since 2002, this flagship store will extend our product offering and bring Puma’s performance and sport-style categories to life in a flagship store setting.”

Details on what the London store will showcase will be announced closer to opening in Q4 2025. If the three-story Las Vegas flagship is anything to go by the store could have everything from an immersive motorsports zone with a professional F1 racing simulator to an interactive Puma arcade where customers can try their hand at soccer, golf, or running games, and a customisation station to personalise apparel and footwear, alongside the German sportswear brand's collections for men, women and children.