Quiz plots UK retail expansion amid return to sales growth

On the back of returning to growth in sales, Quiz has now outlined a retail expansion strategy that will see the opening of five to ten new locations across the UK.

Set to roll out over the course of 12 months, the sites will each house a newly introduced store concept, already unveiled at the retailer’s location at Braehead Glasgow which opened in September.

The concept is described by Quiz to be a “more sophisticated” shopping experience, seen in “softer” design features like white and gold fittings, in-store screens and “enhanced” digital offerings.

Braehead’s site is also home to an extended clothing range, including contemporary tailoring and day-to-evening dresses, a factor that will also be applied to future locations with the intention of complementing the new store format.

The concept’s introduction was cited as a contributing factor to Quiz’s 20 percent uptick in sales for September, with consumers said to be responding positively.

Operational restructuring efforts pay off

As such, the company, which already operates 40 stores across the UK, is pursuing wider retail growth through support from international franchise partners, an “enhanced” concession model and the expansion of online partnerships. While eyeing new locations across the UK, Quiz said its current focus lies on London and the south.

The latest retail expansion comes after Quiz carried out an operational streamlining strategy introduced in February 2025, at which time its UK and Ireland business fell into administration.

As a result, Quiz subsidiary Orion Retail Limited agreed to acquire some of the company’s retail assets, securing the continuity of most of its store fleet with around 23 “loss-making” stores shuttered. It further set out to invest in product design, buying and merchandising, recruiting new talent and introducing fresh product categories.

By September, such efforts had begun to pay off, with Quiz reporting a double-digit sales growth during July and August among its stores, while online sales also rose over the period.

Commenting on this latest retail strategy, Sheraz Ramzan, chief executive of Quiz, said: “We have evolved our retail formula at Quiz and, encouraged by a strong uplift in LFL retail sales over the summer, we are confident the new strategy is working.

"The plan is to now expand in the right locations through units that provide the best possible backdrop for our extended product offering. This will be underpinned by an improved capex and return model with more flexible lease terms.”