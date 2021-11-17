Ralph Lauren opens new Milan flagship

Ralph Lauren has opened a new flagship in Milan complete with a restaurant for a full lifestyle experience of shopping and dining. The news was reported by WWD. The new flagship is located on Via Spiga and spans five floors over almost 16,000 square feet.

The brand previously had a store on Via Montenapoleone that opened in 2004, but it closed in 2015. The new flagship carries Ralph Lauren’s men’s and women’s lines, in addition to the RRL collection. RRL is showcased on the ground floor, men’s Polo and accessories are on the first floor, and Purple Label and made-to-measure are on the second floor. All womenswear spans both floors.

The interior of the space includes tumbled limestone and terra-cotta, reclaimed wood floors with oak and walnut wood paneling, and accents of bronze, brass, and iron. Other decorative aspects include antique furniture, Persian carpets, Chinese porcelain vases, and photographs of Ralph Lauren’s car collection.

Ralph Lauren Corp. is currently focused on expansion in Europe, Asia, and North America. Currently, the company is focused on opening new flagships, small boutiques, expanding wholesale partnerships, and bolstering its e-commerce. The company has recently partnered with Yoox and LuisaViaRoma for Italian e-commerce partnerships. The brand has also opened stores across Italy in Forte dei Marmi and Florence.