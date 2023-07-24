Regent Street remains a retail destination with new openings from Joseph and The North Face

London-based retail estate giant Great Portland Enterprises (GPE) has announed prominent brands The North Face and Joseph have signed retail leases for new Regent Street stores.

The North Face is commiting to a 10-year lease at Walmar House, expanding its flagship store by 33 percent to approximately 10,000 sq ft.

Joseph secures a sixth London standalone store at Kingsland House, completing a property retail repositioning. GPE's Senior Portfolio Manager, Sarah Goldman, said the buoyant shopping district is attracting global brands to Regent Street, further enhancing its allure.

The North Face's EMEA Real Estate Manager, Ignacio Abadias, said the expansion is their largest in the region.

Joseph CEO, Barbara Campos, said in a statement: “This year as we celebrate our 40-year anniversary, we are delighted to be opening a new store in one of London’s most iconic shopping destinations. This marks an exciting next step in our brand’s journey and a pivotal moment for Joseph as we expand our presence in the UK.”