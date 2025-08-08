Retail footfall falters in July despite heatwave and events

In a month when the summer sun scorched pavements and the Lionesses lifted silverware, Britain’s retail sector remained conspicuously tepid. July footfall figures, released by BRC-Sensormatic, reveal a marginal 0.4 percent year-on-year decline—an improvement on June’s -1.8 percent, but still far from the revival fashion retailers were hoping for.

Despite the seasonal promise of sun-soaked shoppers and destination dressing, High Streets suffered a 1.7 percent dip in foot traffic, while Shopping Centres edged down 0.3 percent. Retail Parks were the sole outperformers, registering a 1.7 percent YoY increase as consumers sought convenience and parking ease over promenade charm.

This data paints a telling picture for fashion professionals: consumer sentiment remains cautious, discretionary spending thinly stretched, and even summer wardrobes are failing to lure feet through doors.

Regional ripples

Geographically, the footfall narrative is fractured. Northern Ireland led the fallers with a sharp 3.0 percent drop, while England as a whole slipped 0.3 percent. In contrast, Wales and key English regions like the North East (+1.6 percent) and Yorkshire and the Humber (+1.1 percent) offered glimmers of hope. Manchester emerged as the standout city, surging 3.9 percent, a performance possibly buoyed by event-driven traffic and continued urban regeneration.

Yet as Andy Sumpter of Sensormatic notes, these surges are ephemeral. “Events like the Oasis tour gave local uplifts, only for traffic to slide away shortly after,” he remarked. “Retailers who can offer value, experience, and convenience may be best placed to convert tentative footfall into lasting growth.”

For the fashion sector, these numbers underscore a deeper identity crisis. Physical retail remains indispensable for tactile engagement—fit, feel, and the emotional charge of purchase. But one in seven shops lie empty, eroding the theatre of the High Street shopping experience. In major cities, this vacant sprawl is particularly jarring. London, despite its global fashion stature, saw footfall fall 0.5 percent YoY.

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the BRC, was blunt: “Customers want a vibrant shopping destination, but... more needs to be done to turn town and city centres into places people want to visit.”

Indeed, for fashion retailers reliant on anchor tenants and bustling urban ecosystems, the state of public realm and commercial mix is no longer peripheral, it is existential.

Policy reform

The UK government's proposed reduction in business rates for Retail, Hospitality and Leisure premises has been welcomed, but sentiment across the sector is that incrementalism won't suffice. “Only a substantial cut will truly benefit communities nationwide and help bring thousands of empty shops back into use,” Dickinson added.

Without meaningful reform, many independents and department stores alike may struggle to justify bricks-and-mortar footprints—particularly when e-commerce and hybrid models continue to outpace physical recovery.

Looking ahead

As August progresses, fashion professionals will be eyeing back-to-school and early AW25 collections as the next real test of consumer intent. But unless footfall begins converting into full baskets, and doing so consistently, confidence in retail-led recovery will remain fragile.