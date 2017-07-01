Retail stores play key role in crime prevention

Boarded up shops and high street closures are perhaps a sign of the times, but a new study by the Harvard Business Review says retail establishments may prevent crime.

Neighborhoods with abandoned stores are more subject to crime and other anti-social behaviour. HBR examined the effect of crime on temporarily shuttering shops and discovered that the closures were associated with a significant increase in crime in the blocks immediately surrounding the closed retailers.

"A business with a high walk score is located near many other businesses. Thus the closure of a business in a high-walk-score area should have a very limited impact on local foot traffic. On the other hand, the closure of a business in a low-walk-score area should have a proportionally large impact on total foot traffic," said the review.

In summary, retail businesses draw customers, and in doing so, lower crime.

Photo credit: Harvard Business Review, source: HBR.com