Rituals to open an immersive pop-up in London

Luxury beauty brand Rituals is opening an immersive two-day pop-up this month in London’s Covent Garden to celebrate its bestselling 'The Ritual of Sakura' collection.

The ticketed pop-up will run from April 21-22 at 4 Henrietta Street and will offer visitors the chance to experience “the fleeting beauty of the Sakura blossom through a WebAR guided tour”.

The experiential space has been designed and developed by Backlash Creative and will allow customers to interact with the Sakura blossom landscape via augmented reality, including watching a haiku animate to a blossom and have the chance to win prizes by “catching blossoms” via their personal device.

The pop-up will showcase the story behind Ritual’s bestselling Sakura collection, as well as allow customers to try a variety of products, win prizes through a ‘spin to win wheel,’ and access advice from the brand’s ambassadors.

Customers will also be able to purchase products from the Sakura collection, alongside interactive touchpoints, including complimentary hand massages and personalised limited-edition Rituals tote bags with a spend of 40 pounds or more in-store.

Tickets for the pop-up cost 10 pounds per person and are redeemable against 15 pounds worth of ‘The Ritual of Sakura’ products.

In addition to the London pop-up, Rituals is also planning to celebrate the collection with regional events over the same dates within its stores in Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, Liverpool, and London's Battersea Power Station.

Penny Grivea, managing director at Rituals UK and Ireland, said in a statement: “We want to help people improve their wellbeing and focus on harmonising their body, mind, and soul. Our immersive experience celebrates the notion of new beginnings, and Springtime is the perfect opportunity to reprioritise ourselves, reset our routines and look ahead positively towards the next bright chapter.”