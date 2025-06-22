River Island to close 33 stores, putting hundreds of jobs at risk amid restructuring

British high street stalwart River Island has announced plans to close 33 of its 230 UK stores, a move that puts hundreds of jobs in jeopardy as it seeks to restructure its operations in response to shifting consumer habits and rising costs. As reported by the BBC, the company is also negotiating rent reductions across a further 71 locations. The proposals come ahead of a creditor vote scheduled for 4 August, with a court decision to follow three days later.

Chief executive Ben Lewis described the closures as a painful but necessary step in light of a retail environment increasingly shaped by online shopping and inflationary pressures. “We have a large portfolio of stores that is no longer aligned to our customers’ needs,” he said, adding that the brand remains committed to minimising redundancies where possible. River Island reported a 33.2 million pounds loss in 2023 following a 19 percent drop in sales.

The restructuring reflects broader pressures on mid-market fashion retailers squeezed by rising operating costs, including changes to employer National Insurance contributions, and fierce competition from digital-first players like Shein, Boohoo, and Temu.

With about 5,500 employees, River Island’s challenge now lies in reconfiguring a legacy retail footprint to remain competitive in a retail landscape where price, speed and digital reach increasingly define success.