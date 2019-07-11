Russell and Bromley to relocate Covent Garden store

Luxury British footwear and handbag retailer Russell and Bromley will be relocating its store at 117 Long Acre, Covent Garden this autumn to a new 3,461-square-foot store at 107 Long Acre.

Designed by an in-house team, the store includes a 1,630-square foot lower ground floor and an 1,841-square-foot ground floor. The relocation to the busy junction of Long Acre and Neal Street comes as part of the brand’s UK development plans.

Russell and Bromley owner Andrew Bromley said in a statement: “Our new store had to be in a prominent location within Covent Garden and this corner unit, directly opposite the tube station, was an opportunity we had to secure. The plan is to launch to the public this autumn and this larger space will provide a great backdrop for our new seasons’ collections.”

Simon Taylor, property director of The Mercers’ Company, added: “Russell and Bromley is a well-established and luxury brand and we are pleased to be able to provide them with this prime retail space set in the heart of Covent Garden. They join a line-up of vibrant new retailers on Long Acre, all benefiting from the high footfall we welcome year on year.”

The news follows the recent signing by premium basic apparel brand Stance at 3 Neal Street, while footwear brand Vans is set to open a store later this summer.