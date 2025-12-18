Saint Laurent Rive Droite, the brand's cultural concept, launches in China

Saint Laurent Rive Droite, the house's cultural concept store conceived by Anthony Vaccarello, is opening a location in Beijing, China.

In the 1960s, Yves Saint-Laurent Rive Gauche democratised luxury with its ready-to-wear line, Saint Laurent Rive Gauche.

In 2019, Anthony Vaccarello, the house's artistic director, launched Saint Laurent Rive Droite. This concept extends fashion into a broader lifestyle notion and brand universe.

More than just a clothing and accessories boutique, Saint Laurent Rive Droite is a cultural hub. It brings together exclusive collaborations, limited-edition pieces and various artistic disciplines.

Following openings in Paris, New York and Los Angeles, the luxury house is now bringing the concept to China. The new location is in Beijing's Chaoyang district, on the corner of Sanlitun. This area is one of the city's main hubs for international shopping, nightlife and contemporary culture.

The new Beijing boutique will feature womenswear and menswear ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, jewellery and other fashion accessories.

Saint Laurent Rive Droite: a cultural curation platform operated by Kering

The store's relevance lies in its offering of limited editions; unique pieces; books; vinyl records; photographs; artistic works and a range of cultural initiatives. The selection is complemented by pop-ups and performance art.

Concrete examples of this expansion beyond fashion include a curated selection of pieces. Among them are a set of three Bob Wilson chairs, an extendable daybed by Pierre Chapo, and works by Charlotte Perriand, Frank Lloyd Wright and Jorge Zalszupin.

The Chinese store's façade is crafted from textured, corduroy-effect concrete. The boutique spans three levels, featuring an interplay of materials and light. Soft light panels and an open, airy layout create a unique atmosphere. A private lounge on the top floor provides a more exclusive experience.