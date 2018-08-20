Salvatore Ferragamo launches store on JD.com

- Marjorie van Elven |
Salvatore Ferragamo has launched a store on the Chinese platform JD.com. The store features footwear, leather goods, silk and accessories, including limited-edition Flower Heel flat shoes, available exclusively at JD.com.
In a statement, JD.com also informed that shoppers who buy Salvatore Ferragamo’s items will benefit from JD Luxury Express, the company’s white glove delivery service.
The Italian label is the latest luxury brand to join the Chinese marketplace, which received an investment of 550 million dollars from Google in June. Founded in 1998, JD.com is one of China’s biggest e-commerce companies. Last month, its CEO announced plans to expand to Europe.